Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Linx to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Linx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINX traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.54. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,850. Linx has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linx during the second quarter worth about $17,434,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,451,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,680,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,121,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,596,000.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

