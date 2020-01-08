Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LNC. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.75.

LNC stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 83.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

