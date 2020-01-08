Linamar (TSE:LNR) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$44.69 and last traded at C$45.48, 110,323 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 108,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 7.2199994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.91 per share, with a total value of C$2,345,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 592,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,787,466.87. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall purchased 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,820.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,228.10. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,426.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

