LHT (LHT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,188.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. LHT has a market cap of $2.68 million and $1,188.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

999 (999) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034933 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004164 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.