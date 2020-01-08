Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €7.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Leoni presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.69 ($13.59).

LEO traded up €0.46 ($0.53) on Monday, hitting €10.60 ($12.33). 397,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.85. Leoni has a 12 month low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a 12 month high of €34.70 ($40.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $346.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.16.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

