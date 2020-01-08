LEOcoin Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $767,806.00 and $1,586.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, LEOxChange, Livecoin and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,332.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.98 or 0.01714758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.34 or 0.02882398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00565704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00689873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010814 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00382351 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 241,314,538 coins and its circulating supply is 240,985,858 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and LEOxChange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.