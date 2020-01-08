Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 1.00

News stories about Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lenovo Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. 58,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $19.04.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNVGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Lenovo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

