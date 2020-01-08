Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $13.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.56 billion to $13.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,882. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $70.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.