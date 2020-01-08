Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 6,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Landec has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $295.00 million, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $51,204.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Obus acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $260,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,900 shares of company stock worth $290,576. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 397,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 125,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

