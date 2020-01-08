Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LAND. Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 739 ($9.72) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 836.42 ($11.00).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down GBX 19.20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 974 ($12.81). 869,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 959.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 872.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.11%.

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

