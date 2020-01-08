Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $149.90

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $149.90 and traded as high as $156.33. Lancaster Colony shares last traded at $156.27, with a volume of 3,135 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sidoti set a $154.00 target price on Lancaster Colony and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $149.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.31 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

