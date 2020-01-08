Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 52-Week High at $300.07

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $300.07 and last traded at $299.98, with a volume of 58490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,576 shares of company stock valued at $25,603,977. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

