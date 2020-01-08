Kyber Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.64 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $33.74 million and $3.64 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OTCBTC, Kyber Network and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00180768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.01397758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00117849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 212,065,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,674,270 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Poloniex, Coinone, Mercatox, Bithumb, Neraex, Binance, Liqui, OKEx, DEx.top, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Tidex, CPDAX, Cryptopia, ABCC, GOPAX, Coinrail, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Coinnest, TDAX, Huobi, DragonEX, IDEX, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Kucoin, OTCBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

