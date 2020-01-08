Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.68.

KR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,657. Kroger has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,064,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,241,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after purchasing an additional 539,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

