Kopion Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 93,477 PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,477 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,000. PROS makes up about 5.6% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of PROS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,479,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,865,000 after acquiring an additional 888,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,498,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,038,000 after acquiring an additional 781,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PROS by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,234,000 after acquiring an additional 185,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PROS by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,070,000 after acquiring an additional 691,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PROS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $1,194,378.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,285,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $121,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,095 shares of company stock worth $2,585,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

PRO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

