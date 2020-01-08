Kopion Asset Management LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,318,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. Denbury Resources makes up about 1.8% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649,681 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 52.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 419,002 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 729,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNR shares. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Shares of DNR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.47. 565,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,138,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $782.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 3.55.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

