Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €50.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.60 ($58.84) price objective on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKB. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.54 ($56.44).

Shares of SKB stock opened at €28.26 ($32.86) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.22 and its 200 day moving average is €33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $466.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €26.50 ($30.81) and a one year high of €48.04 ($55.86).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

