Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) Holdings Raised by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,244,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,432 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 55.42% of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF worth $81,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 25,361 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 207,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 180,046 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KLDW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3599 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

