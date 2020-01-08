KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 2.00

Media stories about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected KKR & Co Inc’s ranking:

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,142. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

