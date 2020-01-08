Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Up 7.1%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.36, 551,019 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 366,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $144.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 1,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 74.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

