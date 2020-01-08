Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.62

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.55. Kingold Jewelry shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 10,362 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $382.79 million during the quarter. Kingold Jewelry had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 0.22%.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.