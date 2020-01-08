Kin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $208,412.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC, COSS, YoBit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00179227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.71 or 0.01362503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00119389 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, OTCBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellarport, Bancor Network, YoBit, Fatbtc, DDEX, Allbit, COSS, CoinFalcon and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.