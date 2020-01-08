KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.12

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 253618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Get KBR alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KBR by 834.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in KBR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.