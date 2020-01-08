KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. JMP Securities upped their price target on KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.96. 1,036,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,036. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82. KB Home has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $495,202.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,316.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 7,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $287,655.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,759,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock worth $10,311,459. 7.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.