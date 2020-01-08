KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KBH. JMP Securities upped their price target on KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.
Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.96. 1,036,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,036. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82. KB Home has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $37.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
