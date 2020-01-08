KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC cut KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.61.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

