KARMA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $379.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $20.33 and $10.39. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $577,320.00 and approximately $379.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

