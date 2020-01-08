Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Kadmon stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.48.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.31). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,470,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 736.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

