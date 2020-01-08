K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$4.00 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$4.00 target price on K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KNT. Cormark upgraded K92 Mining from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital set a C$4.50 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $588.09 million and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.95 and a 1 year high of C$3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.27.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

