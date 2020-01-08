JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 8,500

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($108.52) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,842.33 ($103.16).

AZN stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7,645 ($100.57). The stock had a trading volume of 937,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,496.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,104.66. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The stock has a market cap of $99.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

