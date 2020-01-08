JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $138.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $132.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,544,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

