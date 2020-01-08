JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €56.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KGX. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.50 ($68.02).

FRA:KGX traded down €0.78 ($0.91) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €61.02 ($70.95). The company had a trading volume of 88,581 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.31. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

