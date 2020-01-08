JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €203.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €197.00 ($229.07) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €192.50 ($223.84).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen stock traded down €0.56 ($0.65) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €176.06 ($204.72). 932,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €177.20 and its 200 day moving average is €161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.