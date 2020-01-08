JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €133.00 Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HNR1. Bankhaus Lampe set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Hannover Re presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €135.96 ($158.09).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

FRA:HNR1 opened at €172.90 ($201.05) on Tuesday. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €170.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €155.18.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.