JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €110.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.07 ($121.01).

FRA MRK traded up €1.10 ($1.28) on Monday, reaching €109.50 ($127.33). The company had a trading volume of 623,819 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is €105.25 and its 200 day moving average is €100.34. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

