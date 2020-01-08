JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €110.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.07 ($121.01).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

FRA MRK traded up €1.10 ($1.28) on Monday, reaching €109.50 ($127.33). The company had a trading volume of 623,819 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is €105.25 and its 200 day moving average is €100.34. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.