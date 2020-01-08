Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at Barclays

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Friday.

Johnson Service Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 208 ($2.74). The stock had a trading volume of 815,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,065. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.23. The company has a market cap of $770.95 million and a PE ratio of 28.11. Johnson Service Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.50 ($2.68).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

