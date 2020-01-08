John S. Stafford III Sells 60,876 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Xencor stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 237,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,371. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.40. Xencor Inc has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $46.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 76.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at $4,968,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xencor by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

