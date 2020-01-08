John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.50

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and traded as high as $14.93. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 1,759 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 182,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 46,368 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.