JET8 (J8T) Market Cap Tops $342,676.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One JET8 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $342,676.00 and approximately $496.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00177598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01369257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00117240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official website is jet8.io

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

