Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 245 ($3.22) price objective on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective (up previously from GBX 245 ($3.22)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

Shares of LON:MRW opened at GBX 193.34 ($2.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.79. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

