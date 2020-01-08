JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.02. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 3,294 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 9.71% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

