Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,708,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,799,850 shares.The stock last traded at $0.79 and had previously closed at $0.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAGX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Health Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

