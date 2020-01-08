IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IZEA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,918. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. Equities research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

