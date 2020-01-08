IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISEE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a hold rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.44. 1,117,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,160. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 4,530 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $29,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

