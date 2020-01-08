IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Chairman David R. Guyer Sells 3,367 Shares

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $27,171.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,725.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,160. The company has a market capitalization of $351.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. IVERIC bio Inc has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

