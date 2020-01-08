Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $85.38

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.38 and last traded at $85.38, with a volume of 2887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.27.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,201,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,288,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,577,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,045,000 after buying an additional 173,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,487,000 after buying an additional 133,089 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

