iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

ITA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.30. 212,930 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5755 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

