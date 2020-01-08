ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF (TSE:XIU) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.85

Shares of ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF (TSE:XIU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.85 and last traded at C$25.84, with a volume of 1388073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.71.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.03.

ISHARES S&P TSX 60 INDEX ETF Company Profile (TSE:XIU)

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

