iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Country Trust Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Country Trust Bank trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,074,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $64,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 234.0% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IWR traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. 1,035,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,100. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

