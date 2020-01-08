iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 6.7% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 551,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 36.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 422,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 111,886 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 391,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 120,188 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,610,000.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,820,980. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

