iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.07. The company had a trading volume of 64,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,009. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.43 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9101 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.